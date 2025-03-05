Sven Botman will miss the final at Wembley (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are bracing themselves for a Carabao Cup final with limited options after it was confirmed that Sven Botman would miss the game at Wembley.

The Dutchman’s omission only adds to their growing list of injury concerns for Eddie Howe’s men.

The club has already been dealt two major blows in recent days, with Anthony Gordon and Lewis Hall both sidelined.

Gordon’s reckless reaction to Brighton’s Jan Paul van Hecke during Newcastle’s FA Cup defeat saw him receive a straight red card, leading to a three-match suspension that the club opted not to appeal. Then came the bad news about Hall.

Initially thought to have picked up a minor knock against Liverpool, further scans revealed a fractured foot, ruling him out for the rest of the season.

Sven Botman set for surgery, set to miss upcoming Carabao Cup final clash

Now, Eddie Howe is facing another selection headache with Botma, who was recently urged to join the Reds. The Dutch defender, who missed nine months recovering from ACL surgery, made his return in December but has been out of action since the second-leg win over Arsenal five games ago.

Daily Mail reporter Craig Hope wrote online, confirming that he would miss the game in London.

He posted on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Sven Botman set for knee operation & will miss Carabao Cup final. Saw a specialist yesterday & surgery advised.”

At first, the problem wasn’t thought to be serious, and Howe even suggested after the Brighton match that Botman was “close” to returning, with hopes he’d be fit for either West Ham or Liverpool. However, fresh concerns now mean there’s a strong chance he won’t recover in time for Wembley, a massive blow to Newcastle’s chances of ending their 70-year wait for domestic silverware.

With so many key players unavailable, Howe will have some big decisions to make as he prepares for what could be one of the club’s biggest games in decades.