Liverpool considering move to rival Chelsea for potential €100million transfer

Rafael Leao and Arne Slot (Photo by Marco Luzzani, Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly considering making an approach for the potential transfer of AC Milan star and Chelsea target Rafael Leao this summer.

The Portugal international has been a star performer for Milan in recent years, and it’s easy to imagine him being a big hit in the Premier League.

Leao was linked with Chelsea a few days ago by Calciomercato, and there’s now been speculation about Liverpool’s interest from TEAMtalk.

Both LFC and CFC could surely do with bringing in a world class name in attack this summer, and Leao looks like he’d fit the bill perfectly.

The 25-year-old is a joy to watch when he’s at his best, and he’s having another productive campaign with 12 goals and eight assists in all competitions for club and country so far.

Rafael Leao the man to replace Mohamed Salah at Liverpool?

Liverpool are getting worryingly close to losing Mohamed Salah on a free transfer, as their star wide-forward will be out of contract at the end of the season.

If Salah does leave, then Leao could be an ideal choice to help replace him, though he won’t come cheap, with TEAMtalk reporting that Milan would likely ask for €100m for the player.

It would be far from ideal to lose someone like Salah for free and then have to spend that much on replacing him, but fans will at least be excited if a big name like this comes in.

Chelsea, meanwhile, could do well to target Leao as an upgrade on some of last summer’s slightly unconvincing attacking signings.

So far, the likes of Jadon Sancho, Pedro Neto and Joao Felix haven’t really delivered, so Leao could be a significant upgrade in that department.

One imagines Chelsea would need to wrap up Champions League qualification to be able to attract a player of Leao’s calibre, though, and that’s not yet guaranteed, whereas Liverpool are now surely set to win the Premier League title.