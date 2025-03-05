Spurs confirm fresh injury blow with official statement

(Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images))

Tottenham Hotspur have faced an ongoing injury crisis this season, and their latest setback comes in the form of Dejan Kulusevski being ruled out with a foot injury.

The club has officially confirmed on their website that the Swedish midfielder will miss the first leg of their Europa League Round of 16 tie against AZ Alkmaar and is unlikely to return before the March international break.

Tottenham confirm Dejan Kulusevski’s injury

Kulusevski’s absence will see him sidelined for both the home and away legs against AZ Alkmaar, as well as key Premier League fixtures against AFC Bournemouth and Fulham.

His injury is a significant blow for Spurs, who are striving to make a deep run in Europe while also improving their standing in the league.

Speaking ahead of the match against AZ Alkmaar, manager Ange Postecoglou revealed that Kulusevski had been playing through discomfort in his foot for weeks. Despite his efforts to push through, the club has now opted to sideline him to allow for full recovery.

However, there was some positive news for Spurs fans. It has been confirmed that Dominic Solanke, along with long-term absentees Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven, have all traveled to the Netherlands with the team. All three players are in contention to return to action soon, providing a much-needed boost for the squad.

Kulusevski’s impact this season

Since joining Spurs from Juventus on an initial loan in January 2022, Kulusevski has become a key figure in the team’s attacking setup. His strong performances convinced the club to make his move permanent in the summer of 2023, and he has continued to be an influential player under Postecoglou.

So far this season, the 24-year-old has contributed 10 goals and 10 assists across 42 appearances in all competitions. Aside from his goal contributions, Kulusevski has been one of the league’s most creative midfielders, ranking highly in key passing and shot-creating metrics.

With the Europa League the last chance for Spurs to win any silverware this season, Ange would have hoped for his best player to be available. It is going to be a tough away game but Spurs have the quality to come out winners.