“Ask Mikel” – Henry had some harsh words on Arteta’s Arsenal despite emphatic PSV win

Thierry Henry and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain, Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry did not hold back as he laid into how the Gunners appear to have gone backwards under Mikel Arteta in recent times.

Henry criticised the style of play under Arteta, saying that Arsenal no longer create chances as fluidly as they used to under the Spanish tactician.

“I got gay tendencies and kissed him on the mouth” – who said this about Zlatan Ibrahimovic and what happened next?!

On top of that, the Frenchman appeared to suggest that Arteta needs to take more responsibility for the team’s current injury crisis.

Arsenal are without all four of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Martinelli at the moment, but Henry simply asked his fellow pundits why Liverpool star Mohamed Salah never seems to get injured.

See below for Henry aiming digs at his former club…

Henry is usually very honest about his pro-Arsenal bias, as he remains a legendary figure at the Emirates Stadium from his playing days.

But we saw a slightly different side of Henry here as he really went in hard on Arteta and the job he’s done with the team.

Arsenal ended up making Henry look a bit silly

Arsenal went on to enjoy a memorable night in the Champions League, thrashing PSV 7-1 away from home to make Henry look a little bit silly.

Yes, there will be tougher tests than this for the Gunners, but this is still a team that have beaten Liverpool and Juventus in the Champions League this season.

Arsenal, even without all their injured attacking players, ripped the Dutch giants to shreds with goals from Jurrien Timber, Ethan Nwaneri, Mikel Merino, Martin Odegaard, Leandro Trossard and Riccardo Calafiori.

Henry made some valid points about Arsenal not always playing their best football this season, but it also seems harsh to ignore the generally great job Arteta has done, considering where the club was when he first took over.