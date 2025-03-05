Tottenham are reportedly ready to make a serious push for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, even if they go ahead with a permanent deal for Mathys Tel this summer.

Spurs are expected to reshape their attack next season, with several changes on the horizon. Timo Werner’s loan spell is unlikely to be extended, and with Son Heung-min’s form dipping, the club is preparing for the possibility that he may not be as central to their plans going forward.

Tel, who has already shown flashes of his talent since arriving, is a player they’re thought to be seriously considering keeping. If they decide to make his move permanent, it’ll cost them around £45 million. But that doesn’t mean their business is done, far from it.

According to GiveMeSport, Tottenham aren’t ruling out a move for Sesko, even if Tel stays. The striker has a release clause that could climb to £66.95 million by the end of the season.

Spurs know they face an uphill battle to land him with the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal linked, but they believe adding a striker of his calibre aligns with their ambitions.

If both Tel and Sesko were to arrive, Tottenham would be looking at a combined outlay of around £112 million, but it could completely reshape their frontline.

Tel, who has experience playing centrally, could shift to the left, while Sesko would lead the line. His arrival would also put pressure on Dominic Solanke, who has been sidelined with injury and would benefit from strong competition to push him back to his best.

Fabrizio Romano provides update on Mathys Tel and Tottenham Hotspur

For now, there’s no rush to make a decision on Tel. As Fabrizio Romano recently reported: “Tel’s situation is quiet now. Full focus is on the pitch. He just arrived a month ago, so Spurs want to give him time to adapt, perform, and then discuss his future.”

Beyond their striker search, Tottenham are also working on other deals. Tyler Dibling is reportedly being eyed by the north London club.

Meanwhile, the debate over Son’s long-term replacement continues, with some fans touting Jack Grealish as “the man” to fill his boots. Darren Bent has suggested that the 28-year-old looks in “unbelievable nick,” hinting that he could be a real option should Spurs decide to make a move.