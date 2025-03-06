‘Final stages’: Fabrizio Romano now confirms impending done deal for Arsenal transfer target

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Joshua Kimmich now looks increasingly likely to stay at Bayern Munich after fresh talks over a contract extension took a positive turn.

For months, speculation has swirled around the German’s future, with some of Europe’s top clubs, such as Arsenal, closely monitoring his situation.

With his current deal set to expire in 2025 and Bayern previously withdrawing their initial contract offer, it seemed the 29-year-old could be heading for the exit. However, today’s discussions have reportedly shifted the momentum, with all parties now open to extending his stay in Bavaria.

Journalist Florian Plettenberg had revealed that negotiations are progressing, and both Bayern and Kimmich’s camp are now working on finalising the details of a potential new contract. Just weeks ago, it looked as though his time at the Allianz Arena was coming to an end, but the latest developments suggest he may continue to be a central figure for the Bundesliga giants.

Despite approaching 30, Kimmich remains one of Bayern’s most reliable players. He has already made 37 appearances this season, contributing 10 assists and logging nearly 3,300 minutes across all competitions.

Premier League clubs had been preparing to swoop if he became available, but with contract talks now moving in the right direction, their chances of landing him appear to be slipping away.

After Bayern’s recent win over Leverkusen, Kimmich finally addressed the ongoing speculation, revealing that he had hoped to make his decision before the international break.

Joshua Kimmich remains coy on contract situation at Bayern Munich

Kimmich said in a recent interview when asked about his future: “My plan was to make my decision before the international break.

“The club didn’t want that, which is legitimate. I appreciate that they gave me a lot of time. It was important to get off to a good start this season after a difficult last season and build a relationship with each other again.

“The club now wanted to have a decision before the two games against Leverkusen. For me the injury complicated things a bit, without going into details. But there will be a decision soon.

“I don’t know if it will be between both legs [against Leverkusen], but it will definitely be before the international break at the latest”