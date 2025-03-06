Benjamin Sesko and Arne Slot (Photo by Stuart Franklin, Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Liverpool have reportedly asked about the potential transfer of RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko this summer, though he’d favour a move to London.

The Slovenia international has established himself as one of the finest young forwards in the game in recent times, and it’s not surprising to see plenty of speculation about his future.

According to the latest from TBR Football, Sesko has now emerged as a target for Liverpool, though it’s felt that Arsenal or Chelsea remain more likely destinations for him.

The report claims that Sesko has a preference for moving to London, so it remains to be seen if LFC can realistically change the 21-year-old’s mind.

Still, Liverpool are a huge club enjoying a superb season, so Sesko could perhaps be won around to making the move to Anfield.

Benjamin Sesko transfer saga hots up as Liverpool join the race

Sesko is sure to be one of the most talked about players on the transfer market this summer, and it will be interesting to see if Liverpool end up hijacking what has long looked like an inevitable move to Arsenal.

Charles Watts has told CaughtOffside about the Gunners remaining keen on Sesko, though perhaps they could move on to other targets if the Leipzig front-man ends up being tempted by Liverpool or other clubs.

One imagines many Arsenal fans would welcome some other big-name strikers such as Alexander Isak or Victor Osimhen as alternatives.

Liverpool, meanwhile, could do well to strengthen up front this summer after a disappointing season again from Darwin Nunez.

The Uruguay international just hasn’t done enough in his time at Anfield and Mohamed Salah has remained the team’s main source of goals, though he’s now very close to the end of his contract.