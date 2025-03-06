Chelsea rival Liverpool for £42m wonderkid transfer

Jesus Rodriguez celebrates for Real Betis (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Chelsea and Liverpool are reportedly both interested in the potential transfer of Real Betis wonderkid Jesus Rodriguez.

The talented 19-year-old has caught the eye in La Liga in recent times, and it’s not too surprising to now see that there’s growing speculation over his future.

Rodriguez is protected by a £42million release clause at Betis, but it seems Chelsea are showing a particularly strong interest in him, while Liverpool are also mentioned as potential suitors in a report from the Daily Mail.

It’s still early days for Rodriguez in the Betis first-team, but he’s scored one goal in ten games, and has generally looked a real threat with his pace and skill.

Jesus Rodriguez to join Chelsea’s growing list of elite young talent?

Chelsea have shown under this ownership that they’re committed to signing the best young players in the world, and although it’s brought mixed results so far, it seems they’re going to keep on trying.

Rodriguez looks like another fine talent for the Blues to invest in, and the Spaniard can be confident of getting a decent amount of playing time if he goes to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea arguably already have space for another winger like Rodriguez, with Enzo Maresca’s side not always that convincing in attack this season.

Last summer’s signings such as Jadon Sancho, Joao Felix and Pedro Neto haven’t really been delivered, while Noni Madueke has been inconsistent and Mykhailo Mudryk is currently suspended.

It remains to be seen if Rodriguez would immediately be able to go from Betis to being a starter at Chelsea, but it would be interesting to see what Maresca could do with the player.

Liverpool, meanwhile, might also need more options out wide as Mohamed Salah is just a few months away from being out of contract.

Still, the Reds would surely need a more proven replacement for a world class player like Salah, so a relatively inexperienced youngster like Rodriguez probably wouldn’t make sense as a priority in that scenario.