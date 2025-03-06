Revealed: Liverpool & Man United ask about availability of €60m-rated Man City transfer target

Ederson in action for Atalanta against Torino
Ederson in action for Atalanta against Torino (Photo by Francesco Scaccianoce/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Manchester United have signalled an interest in rivalling Manchester City for the potential transfer of Atalanta midfielder Ederson.

The Brazil international has shone in Serie A and has long been a top target for Man City, whose interest remains the most advance for the time being, sources have told CaughtOffside.

However, it is also understood that both Liverpool and Man Utd have reached out in recent weeks to gather information on Ederson‘s situation ahead of this summer.

Both clubs are keen to strengthen in midfield this summer, and have been told that Ederson would likely cost around €60m, CaughtOffside understands.

United are big admirers of Ederson and are looking at a number of options to strengthen in midfield as they anticipate the departures of both Casemiro and Christian Eriksen.

Ederson would surely pick Liverpool transfer over Manchester United

Ederson in action for Atalanta
Ederson in action for Atalanta (Photo by Francesco Scaccianoce/Getty Images)

Ederson is also on Liverpool’s radar, however, and one imagines he’d surely see Anfield as the more tempting move than Old Trafford right now.

At the same time, however, it remains to be seen if LFC will feel they have quite as much of a need for Ederson in the near future.

The Merseyside giants already have Ryan Gravenberch, Curtis Jones, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo as options in that area of the pitch.

United might not be at their best right now, but they would at least surely build their midfield around Ederson, who won’t want to leave Atalanta if he’s just going to sit on the bench.

It will be interesting to see how this saga develops, but City probably remain the main name to watch in this saga.

Pep Guardiola urgently needs to rebuild after a difficult season, with Ederson looking like a smart signing to come in as a long-term replacement for the ageing Ilkay Gundogan.

