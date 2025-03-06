Report: Everton want to resign forward as David Moyes seeks attacking reinforcements

Everton are reportedly preparing to approach Tottenham Hotspur over a potential move for Richarlison, as they look to strengthen their attacking options for the upcoming season.

The Brazilian forward has emerged as a surprise target for the Toffees, who are looking to bolster their squad ahead of their exciting move to their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

Everton’s current striker situation is causing concern, as Dominic Calvert-Lewin is set to leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the season.

If he does not agree to fresh terms, Everton could find themselves with just Beto and Youssef Chermiti as their primary centre-forward options for the 2025-26 season. As a result, manager David Moyes, who took over in January, is keen to bring in reinforcements, especially after guiding the team to safety in the Premier League.

Richarlison, who left Everton for Tottenham in a £60million move in 2022, has been identified as a potential returnee to Goodison Park, according to GiveMeSport. Although the Toffees were reluctant to let him go, the club felt pressured to sell him due to financial constraints and the need to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules. Newcastle United have previously linked to the attacker.

However, after a couple of underwhelming seasons at Spurs, Everton are now reportedly considering bringing him back to Merseyside.

Tottenham Hotspur provide Everton with Richarlison’s price tag for summer window

According to GiveMeSport, Tottenham could be willing to let Richarlison go for a fee around £40million, a loss from the £60million they paid for him just two years ago. Richarlison, who is in the final two years of his contract and reportedly earns up to £130,000 a week, has been inconsistent at Spurs, which could make him available for a lower price than initially expected.

Everton are keen to explore the possibility of re-signing the 26-year-old during the early stages of the summer transfer window.

Richarlison has shown flashes of his previous form at Everton, including an impressive goal-scoring rate of one every 143 minutes in the Premier League this season.