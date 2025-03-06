Report: De Jong makes bold step towards deal amid Liverpool interest

Barcelona are reportedly moving quickly to secure Frenkie de Jong’s future, offering him a contract renewal in an effort to fend off growing Premier League interest.

The Dutch midfielder, whose current deal runs until 2026, has been a long-term target for Liverpool and other top European clubs. According to Ferran Correas of Sport, Barcelona have now officially submitted a new offer in hopes of tying him down to a long-term extension.

Whether De Jong accepts will have major implications for the upcoming transfer window. If he signs, Barcelona will have solidified their midfield for years to come, but his wages have always been a major issue.

But if he refuses, the club may have no choice but to sell him this summer while they can still command a significant fee. With just one year left on his deal after this season, De Jong would hold all the leverage, and interest from Europe’s elite is thought to be sky-high.

Frenkie de Jong forges place back in Barcelona starting XI following injury

After an ankle injury delayed the start of his season, De Jong has fought his way back to full fitness. Initially limited to brief appearances off the bench, he has since reclaimed his starting spot alongside Pedri.

His time at Barcelona, however, has been anything but smooth. The financial chaos left behind by former president Josep Bartomeu put him at the centre of a wage dispute that soured his relationship with some fans.

His contract, structured under Bartomeu’s leadership, was heavily backloaded, meaning his wages skyrocketed in the final years. When Joan Laporta took over, the club attempted to offload him to ease their financial struggles, but De Jong held firm, insisting he wanted to stay.