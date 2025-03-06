Joshua Kimmich could not agree a deal with Bayern Munich - but now things are changed (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Joshua Kimmich is now looking likelier to stay with Bayern Munich after progress was made in talks today, according to Sky Germany.

The midfielder, who has been linked with a move away from the Bundesliga giants this summer, is now increasingly likely to stay in his home country.

Journalist Florian Plettenberg wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Regarding Joshua #Kimmich’s contract extension, after new talks today, things are now looking good …

“All parties are willing to extend the contract beyond 2025. Further details are now being discussed and attempted to be finalized.”

Liverpool and several of Europe’s biggest clubs have been put on high alert after news broke that Bayern had withdrawn their contract offer for the midfielder.

With his contract set to expire at the end of the season, the German international looked likely to leave the club he has called home for nearly a decade.

Despite turning 30, he has already racked up 37 appearances this season, contributing 10 assists and logging nearly 3,300 minutes across all competitions. Arsenal have been linked with him in recent weeks, and if he does leave Bayern, competition for his signature will be fierce.

Joshua Kimmich speaks out on future at Bayern Munich

Having remained tight-lipped about his future for most of the season, he finally addressed the uncertainty surrounding his next move, sending a clear message to clubs eyeing a potential deal.

Speaking after their win over Leverkusen, Kimmich said: “My plan was to make my decision before the international break.

“The club didn’t want that, which is legitimate. I appreciate that they gave me a lot of time. It was important to get off to a good start this season after a difficult last season and build a relationship with each other again.

“The club now wanted to have a decision before the two games against Leverkusen. For me the injury complicated things a bit, without going into details. But there will be a decision soon.

“I don’t know if it will be between both legs [against Leverkusen], but it will definitely be before the international break at the latest”