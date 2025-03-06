“Other clubs…” – Arsenal transfer target drops major hint over his future

Joshua Kimmich in action for Bayern Munich against Bayer Leverkusen (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Arsenal fans may be intrigued to see that Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich has dropped a major hint over his future ahead of this summer.

Kimmich is close to becoming a free agent as he nears the end of his contract with Bayern, and the Germany international has made it clear that other clubs could have an influence over his decision at this point.

It seems clear that things are no longer in Bayern’s hands, so that could mean Arsenal have a real opportunity to pounce for Kimmich following recent links with the 30-year-old.

See below as Florian Plettenberg recently reported on Arsenal showing a concrete interest in potentially snapping up Kimmich this summer…

?? EXCL | For several days, Arsenal FC have been one of the clubs with a concrete interest in Joshua #Kimmich and have held talks ?? Gunners would like to sign him on a free transfer as a possible replacement for Jorginho. Kimmich now has received two written offers from… pic.twitter.com/wy8s4lZoSi — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) February 28, 2025

Now there’s been an update from the player himself.

See below as Fabrizio Romano has posted quotes from Kimmich about his contract situation and how other clubs could come into the equation…

?? Joshua Kimmich: “Other clubs also play a role in my decision on the future”. “I won’t mention which clubs, but there will be a decision soon”. pic.twitter.com/MdB2nC4QFi — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 6, 2025

Joshua Kimmich transfer decision to come soon

Arsenal fans will also be interested to see that Kimmich expects to make a final decision on his future soon, so it might be that this saga is close to being resolved.

Arsenal already have a lot of good options in midfield, but there could surely be room for an experienced and proven player like Kimmich.

AFC have Jorginho and Thomas Partey out of contract this summer, and they’ll surely need replacing if they both leave.

Kimmich could be an ideal successor to Jorginho, offering a similar kind of playing style in the middle of the park, while he also wouldn’t cost big money to fill the void left by the Italian midfielder.

One imagines other clubs will also be tempted by Kimmich if he does indeed end up being a free agent this summer, but the links with Arsenal seem particularly strong and it seems like a deal that ticks all the boxes for everyone involved.