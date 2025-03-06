(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s dramatic 2-2 draw against Everton in last month’s Merseyside derby continues to be a major talking point, with fresh details emerging about Arne Slot’s heated confrontation with referee Michael Oliver.

The clash at Goodison Park was packed with controversy, culminating in James Tarkowski’s stoppage-time volley that salvaged a point for Everton.

However, the drama extended beyond the final whistle as Slot and his coaching staff were visibly incensed over Oliver’s decision not to overturn the goal for a potential offside or foul. The tension boiled over into a post-match altercation, resulting in disciplinary action against the Liverpool boss.

What Liverpool manager Arne Slot allegedly said to Michael Oliver

As a consequence of the incident, Slot has been handed a two-match touchline ban along with a £70,000 fine. His assistant, Sipke Hulshoff, also faced disciplinary measures. Both will serve the final game of their suspensions when Liverpool host Southampton at Anfield on March 8.

FA have further shared written reasons, revealing what the Liverpool manager and his assistant allegedly said to the referee after the game.

As reported by The Independent, the FA states that Slot while using the F word several times aimed at Oliver, allegedly told the referee that he gave (Everton) everything; and that if Liverpool don’t win the league, he will blame him.

He also allegedly shouted “a f****** disgrace”, at which point Oliver produced the red card.

Hackett calls for points deductions as stricter punishments

The fallout from the controversy has sparked broader discussions about managerial conduct, with former PGMOL chief Keith Hackett weighing in on the matter. Hackett suggested that harsher sanctions—such as points deductions—could be introduced if fines fail to curb confrontations with referees.

He referenced a past case involving Manchester United and Arsenal in the 1990s, where a mass on-field altercation resulted in a points deduction, hinting that similar measures could return if managerial misconduct continues.

Speaking to Football Insider, the former referee stated:

“I would like to see referees at the final whistle moving towards the tunnel rather than standing in the middle looking for handshakes and any complimentary comments.

“This will I feel reduce any tensions that have built up in the game. I hope that the level of fines will receive a more controlled approach by the manager and his assistant.

“If these fines going forward do not have the desired effect then we may see points deductions coming into play.

“The last time they used that sanction for an on-field mass confrontation was in the game between Manchester United v Arsenal (in the 1990s) where I was the man in the middle.”

The match itself was a fiercely contested affair, featuring multiple bookings and heated moments. Everton took the lead through Beto, only for Alexis Mac Allister to quickly equalize. Mohamed Salah seemed to have secured the win for Liverpool in the 73rd minute, but Tarkowski’s dramatic late strike ensured the points were shared.

As Slot prepares to return to the dugout, Liverpool will look to put the controversy behind them and focus on finishing the season strongly. They are currently top of the table, 13 points ahead of 2nd placed Arsenal who have a game in hand.

With the Premier League title in sight and quite a few tough games yet to play, the Reds will not want to get distracted with off-the-pitch dramas and stick to getting through to the winning line without any hiccups.