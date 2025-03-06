Revealed: Liverpool keen on 21-year-old talent but PL rivals stepping up transfer interest

Lamine Camara and Arne Slot (Photo by Eric Alonso, Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool are one of the clubs interested in a potential transfer move for Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara, but Tottenham are also weighing up a move.

Sources close to the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Camara has been scouted heavily by a number of top clubs around Europe, most notably Liverpool, Spurs, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

The 21-year-old has impressed a great deal in Ligue 1, and it’s now understood that Tottenham are stepping up their interest, and are considering making an approach for the player soon.

Liverpool could also be one to watch in the race for Camara’s signature, however, with Monaco open to letting the Senegal international go if they receive offers in the region of €45-50m.

It will be interesting to see how this develops in the weeks and months ahead, but one imagines many top clubs will view this as a tempting investment.

Lamine Camara transfer – where next for Monaco’s 21-year-old talent?

Camara looks like a player with huge potential, contributing three goals and six assists from midfield this season in all competitions so far.

A real all-rounder in the middle of the park, Camara is comfortable as a defensive midfielder, but can also operate in a more advanced role with the freedom to get forward and aid the attack.

Liverpool already have a lot of good options in midfield of a similar profile in the form of the likes of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, so it remains to be seen if Camara would play regularly at Anfield.

Spurs might therefore be a better move for Camara right now, with the north Londoners potentially a good stepping stone before a bigger move later.

Still, it’s not been a great season for Ange Postecoglou’s side, and it will be interesting to see if that harms their ability to lure in talents like this in the summer.