Report: Liverpool’s management increasingly moving towards huge transfer U-turn

Alisson and Harvey Elliott celebrate at the end of Liverpool's 1-0 win at PSG (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool may reportedly be ready to give Alisson Becker a new contract despite already having Giorgio Mamardashvili ready to join for next season.

Alisson has once again been a world class performer for Liverpool this season, and he showed how important he still is to the Reds with his man of the match display in the win over Paris Saint-Germain last night.

It had previously been reported by TBR Football that both Alisson and Caoimhin Kelleher could make way for Mamardashvili when he moves to Anfield next season.

However, that now looks to be in some doubt as Alisson’s superb form has convinced Liverpool’s management that they should give him a new contract, according to Fichajes.

The Brazilian shot-stopper is surely too good to let go, even if the club clearly wanted to win the race for Mamardashvili and most likely make him their number one for the 2025/26 campaign.

Liverpool surely can’t drop Alisson after legendary performance at PSG

It’s a nice problem for Arne Slot to have, but Alisson has surely ended any debate about Liverpool’s goalkeeper situation.

Even if it’s tempting to plan for the future with a talent like Mamardashvili, there’s surely no way he can replace Alisson just yet.

It will be interesting to see what LFC decide to do, but the obvious solution perhaps seems to be sending the Georgia international out on loan for next season, keeping Alisson as number one for at least one more year.

This also surely spells the end of Kelleher’s time at Liverpool, even though the Irish shot-stopper has also performed superbly when called upon this season.

Alisson, however, is quite simply on another level, as he showed by almost single-handedly winning Liverpool the game at the Parc des Princes last night.