Report: Liverpool face prospect of first-teamer making summer transfer, Inter Milan target 34-game midfielder

Curtis Jones is being eyed for a transfer by Inter (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Curtis Jones is liked by Inter Milan ahead of the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The midfielder has been a consistent presence in Liverpool’s midfield this season, making 23 Premier League appearances and contributing three goals and as many assists.

In fact, in total, he has featured in 34 matches across all competitions, accumulating 1,784 minutes of play. Despite his regular involvement, reports suggest that Jones’ camp feels he is not viewed as a first-choice starter under manager Arne Slot. Consequently, his representatives are reportedly exploring potential moves, with Inter Milan emerging as a possible destination.

The Serie A club are said to be interested in Jones, viewing him as a potential replacement for Hakan Calhanoglu should the veteran midfielder depart in the summer, reports InterLive.

Inter reportedly value Jones at €40 million. Additionally, there have been reports suggesting that they are considering a swap deal involving Jones and their midfielder, Davide Frattesi, who has also attracted interest from Liverpool.

It’s thought that Slot’s rotation policy and tactical preferences have led to speculation about Jones’ role in the team. Reports indicate that if Jones’ playing time does not increase, his agents may seek opportunities elsewhere, with Inter Milan potentially offering him a more prominent role and Arsenal being linked to the player, too.

Curtis Jones delivers stark warning to Liverpool supporters following win over PSG

It comes after ​Jones has cautioned his Liverpool teammates that their Champions League tie against Paris Saint-Germain is far from decided, despite securing a narrow 1-0 victory in the first leg at the Parc des Princes.

The match was a testament to Liverpool’s resilience, with goalkeeper Alisson Becker delivering a series of remarkable saves to keep the team in contention. ​​

After the game in France, Jones took to social media to remind Reds fans that the battle is far from won against the Ligue 1 champions: “Far from over. See you at Anfield!”