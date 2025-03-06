“He looked confused” – Liverpool star criticised for rare mistake against PSG

Virgil van Dijk out of position vs PSG (Pictures from TNT Sports)

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk was criticised for a rare mistake that allowed Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembele a great chance in the game last night.

The Reds were not at their best but secured a memorable 1-0 victory away to PSG in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie yesterday evening, with Alisson the hero after some remarkable saves.

The Liverpool goalkeeper certainly got Van Dijk out of trouble for this incident below, with pundits Ally McCoist and Rio Ferdinand far from impressed with the Dutchman’s positioning.

Watch below as Van Dijk moves away from the danger, possibly trying to play the offside trap, though it allowed Dembele a huge chance, which Alisson saved…

"Where did Van Dijk go? Where did Van Dijk go there? I can't believe it!…I do not know where Virgil van Dijk there." Ally McCoist was NOT impressed with the Liverpool captain here…pic.twitter.com/lBUyVSSf3G — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) March 5, 2025

Van Dijk is normally one Liverpool’s most important players, and has long been regarded as the best centre-back in world football.

Still, this wasn’t the 33-year-old’s best moment, and he’ll be thankful that Alisson made such a great save to prevent a PSG goal.

Can Liverpool produce a better second leg performance against PSG?

Although this was a great result for LFC, they’ll surely need to play a lot better in the return leg at Anfield if they are to progress to the next round.

Luis Enrique’s side have shown that they’re good enough to dominate Arne Slot’s team and create a lot of chances, and if they put in a display like that at Anfield then they could still end up winning the tie.

Liverpool will perhaps feel confident that Alisson and co. can keep PSG out again, but they’ll also surely need to do more themselves to get on the ball and create chances for the home leg of this tie.

Slot’s side have been having a superb season and even if this wasn’t their best performance, it looks like lady luck is really with them this term.