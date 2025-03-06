“Very unfair” – PSG boss Luis Enrique fires warning to Liverpool after “weird” first leg

Luis Enrique and Arne Slot (Photo by Alex Grimm, Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique has fired a warning to Liverpool after insisting his side were really unlucky not to win last night’s first leg.

PSG find themselves 1-0 down as they prepare for the second fixture at Anfield, with Harvey Elliott scoring a late winner at the Parc des Princes yesterday evening.

“Winning against Arsenal meant winning against BABIES” – which Man United legend insulted the Gunners but revealed “so much respect” for Chelsea?

That followed a goalkeeping masterclass from Reds shot-stopper Alisson, who made a string of superb saves to keep out the likes of Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue.

Enrique felt it was a strange game and was clearly unhappy afterwards as he felt Liverpool got very lucky to come away with the victory…

?? Luis Enrique: “Comeback at Anfield next week? Of course, we can do it. We’re gonna do it”. “The result is very unfair. They shot once, they scored. Their best player was the goalie. It's a bit weird. I'm very proud of my team. We were far better than Liverpool”. pic.twitter.com/v72AK4chv4 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 5, 2025

Luis Enrique backs PSG to come back against Liverpool

Enrique seems confident his PSG side can turn this tie around in the second leg, insisting that his team were far better than LFC last night.

Speaking after the game, the Spanish tactician said: “Comeback at Anfield next week? Of course, we can do it. We’re gonna do it.

“The result is very unfair. They shot once, they scored. Their best player was the goalie. It’s a bit weird. I’m very proud of my team. We were far better than Liverpool.”

Liverpool have had a superb season, so it seems harsh to call this a fluke, but it wasn’t one of their better performances.

PSG dominated the game and it is only because of Alisson that this wasn’t a very one-sided win for the Ligue 1 giants.

It will be interesting to see if Arne Slot’s men can ride their luck again in the second leg, or if they are able to put in a better display when PSG come to Anfield.