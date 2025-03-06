“Proud moment” – Manchester United forward’s new contract confirmed

Manchester United corner flag at Old Trafford (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United have today officially announced that young striker Ethan Wheatley has signed a new contract at Old Trafford.

The 19-year-old looks like the latest big prospect to come through at Man Utd, who have a famous academy which has produced world class players for many decades now.

Wheatley hasn’t yet had many first-team opportunities, but he’s played four games for the United first-team, and will now hope to get experience out on loan at Walsall.

It will be interesting to see how the teenager can continue to develop in the next few years, but for now he’s clearly delighted to have the club show this faith in him.

See below as journalist Fabrizio Romano has posted about Wheatley’s new contract, with the player describing today as a proud moment for him and his family…

? Ethan Wheatley signs new long term deal at Manchester United, as one of the main talents for present and future. “Another proud moment for me and my family”, says Wheatley. pic.twitter.com/72r2ruDxAk — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 6, 2025

Can Ethan Wheatley be a success in Manchester United’s first-team?

Wheatley will no doubt face a lot of competition for places at United, but the club have a proud history of giving their homegrown players a chance.

Fans love seeing players rising up from the academy into the senior side, so they’ll no doubt be wishing Wheatley well in the coming years.

MUFC have notably produced club legends such as Ryan Giggs and the Neville brothers down the years, while in more recent times we’ve also seen big names like Marcus Rashford, Scott McTominay, Jesse Lingard and Kobbie Mainoo make that step up.

Wheatley now looks like another name for the fans of the club to be excited about for the future.