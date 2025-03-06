“I don’t think…” – Pundit makes big claim about Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United future

Former Liverpool and Chelsea right-back Glen Johnson has had his say on Ruben Amorim’s future as Manchester United manager.

The Portuguese tactician only recently took over as Man Utd manager, replacing the struggling Erik ten Hag, but also struggling to bring about much of an improvement.

Amorim was highly regarded from his time in charge of Sporting Lisbon, but it was always going to be a huge challenge taking over at Old Trafford.

The pressure at United is huge, with the club’s fans desperate to see the team get back to the glory years of Sir Alex Ferguson and co.

However, it seems like the Red Devils are a long way from that, with Johnson urging them to give Amorim more time even if it’s been a difficult start.

Can Ruben Amorim turn things around for Manchester United?

Amorim was never likely to be able to get much out of this season as he’s inherited a group of players mainly signed under his predecessor Ten Hag, and Johnson has made it clear he thinks the 40-year-old needs time.

“You’d like to think that the club have got Ruben Amorim in for a reason, and that he’s going to be there for the next three or four years, regardless, to rebuild,” Johnson said at the launch of Ladbrokes’ “Gaffer of all Accas”.

“Managers are always going to come under pressure, as we know, but I think it would be completely unfair to look at him at the moment. You know, the position the club was in, the position the squad was in, when he took over… I don’t think there’s a manager on the planet who could’ve turned things around, or done a better job. I don’t think people realise how much they are struggling. That’s not me sticking the boot in; it’s a fact.

“For a young manager, I think he talks well, carries himself well, and seems to be great with the lads… I like him. He needs time, and I think people need to appreciate where the club was when he took over, and how big a job he’s actually accepted.

“Do I think he’ll get the time? I hope so, otherwise it would have been pointless giving him the job in the first place. But it’s football, and people can change their minds very quickly, so you can never guarantee anything. But I do hope they stick with him, and remember why they appointed him in the first place.”

