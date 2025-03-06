Benjamin Sesko and James Trafford are being eyed by Man United (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

​Manchester United are actively pursuing reinforcements to bolster their squad ahead of the upcoming season – and CaughtOffside has been told that two prominent names on their radar are RB Leipzig’s striker Benjamin Sesko and Burnley’s goalkeeper James Trafford.​

Sesko, the 21-year-old Slovenian forward, has been attracting significant interest from several Premier League clubs, including Arsenal, Chelsea, and Tottenham Hotspur. But Man United are at the table too if they can make substantial sales in the forthcoming transfer window.

His impressive performances in the Bundesliga have not gone unnoticed and he is expected to leave Germany at the end of the season, with his release clause set at €80 million.

The Red Devils have a historic interest in the youngster stemming from his days at RB Salzburg. However, they face stiff competition from domestic rivals, all keen to secure the services of the striker. ​

In addition to bolstering their attack which has been woeful this campaign, Man United are also looking to reinforce their goalkeeping department.

James Trafford has emerged as a potential target, even though Newcastle have put in a lot of legwork to secure his services. The 22-year-old English goalkeeper has been in impressive form down in the Championship and Ineos are hoping to bring in some of the best young English talent around for reasonable prices.

With the future of current goalkeeper Andre Onana uncertain following another tepid season at Old Trafford, the Clarets shot-stopper is viewed as a viable option to strengthen the squad’s defence.

Manchester United hoping to make significant sales to secure duo

However, securing the signatures of Sesko and Trafford will not be straightforward. The competition from other Premier League clubs means that the Manchester club will need to act decisively and present compelling offers to both the players and their current sides.

We understand that there is grave concern that at the club and their current league standing and lack of European football could put off some of their targets.

Meanwhile, the financial implications of these potential transfers are also significant, with Sesko’s release clause alone representing a substantial investment.

But Man United are hoping to offload some of their talent on high wages to bring about new faces. Marcus Rashford could make the move to Aston Villa for £40 million should he impress – and there is real hope that the Midlands club do activate that clause in his contract and make him a permanent member of the squad.