Report: Hojlund departure will provide Man United chance to sign 18 G/A PL forward

Jean-Philippe Mateta is being considered by Man United (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Manchester United are set for a major squad overhaul this summer, with attacking reinforcements high on the agenda – and a fresh report has linked them to Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Indeed, tight financial constraints mean any significant signings in the summer transfer window will likely depend on player sales.

New boss Ruben Amorim is keen on bringing in a top-class striker, with Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres on his radar. But with the Swedish forward prioritising a move to a Champions League club, a switch to Old Trafford looks unlikely.

Napoli’s Victor Osimhen is another key target, but his hefty €70 million release clause could prove a stumbling block. As a result, the Red Devils are exploring alternative options, and according to The Sun, Crystal Palace’s Mateta has emerged as a surprise candidate.

It’s thought that Man United scouts have been closely monitoring Mateta, attending his last three games as the Frenchman continues his impressive run of form. The 27-year-old has been in lethal touch, scoring eight goals in as many matches since the turn of the year.

Rasmus Hojlund’s exit could clear the path for Jean-Philippe Mateta to join

Any new striker arrival will likely hinge on outgoings, with Man United prepared to offload players to fund their transfer business. The club is willing to listen to offers for Marcus Rashford, Antony, and Tyrell Malacia, while misfiring forward Hojlund could also be sacrificed.

Højlund, who cost €74 million last summer, has failed to find the net in his last 18 appearances across all competitions. While United know they won’t recoup the full amount they spent on the Dane, selling him would create room to pursue Mateta or another forward.

Mateta joined Palace from Mainz for €11 million in 2022 and has since notched 28 Premier League goals. With just a year left on his contract, he could be available for a cut-price fee.