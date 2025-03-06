Report: Man United frontrunners for Bundesliga speedster who can play across front three

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing Borussia Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi as a potential signing ahead of the summer transfer window, with speculation growing about his possible departure from the German club.

According to Fichajes, the Red Devils are said to be in a strong position to secure Adeyemi’s services after the season, with Dortmund now seemingly open to parting ways with the 23-year-old forward.

This comes after a winter of speculation surrounding the player’s future, with Italian club Napoli notably interested in Adeyemi as a potential replacement for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

However, Napoli ultimately chose to loan in AC Milan’s Noah Okafor instead, despite having made a bid for Manchester United’s young talent, Alejandro Garnacho.

Although Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked with the forward, as well as Chelsea and Liverpool, it’s thought Man United are the front-runners for his signature, with Fichajes suggesting they have the upper hand.

The club is looking to strengthen their attacking options, with manager Ruben Amorim keen to bring in dynamic, promising players, and Adeyemi fits the bill perfectly.

Dortmund, aware of the growing interest in Adeyemi, have opened the door for his exit, with the intention of reinvesting the funds into other areas of their squad. The 23-year-old, known for his blistering pace, joined Dortmund from RB Salzburg in 2022 and still has just over two years left on his contract, which runs until June 2027.

How many goals has Karim Adeyemi scored for Borussia Dortmund so far this season?

So far this season, Adeyemi has made 23 appearances for Dortmund, scoring eight goals and providing five assists, showcasing his valuable contribution to the team.

Man United are planning to make several key signings this summer. With a new striker, defensive midfielder, centre-back, and left wing-back reportedly on their wish list, attacking reinforcements are currently their top priority.

As the Red Devils continue their push for improvement, they currently sit 14th in the Premier League with 11 games remaining, and their next challenge is a home match against Arsenal this Sunday.