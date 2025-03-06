Report: Kobbie Mainoo makes Chelsea demand, Blues told the one thing they must do to sign him

Kobbie Mainoo would only entertain a move to Chelsea if they offer him a higher salary than Cole Palmer, according to reports.

The 19-year-old midfielder has less than two years left on his current Manchester United contract and is in talks over an extension. However, the Blues have been keeping a close eye on him and could make a move this summer, especially if the Red Devils are forced to sell due to financial concerns, with the teenager representing pure profit.

The Blues were linked with Mainoo in January and are expected to revisit their interest. But there’s a major stumbling block, which is his wage demands. GiveMeSport reports that Mainoo is asking for £180,000 to extend his Old Trafford deal and isn’t willing to accept less if Chelsea come calling.

That would mean leapfrogging Cole Palmer, who currently earns £130,000 per week at Stamford Bridge. Given Chelsea’s recent focus on maintaining a structured wage bill, that kind of demand could end their pursuit before it even begins.

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim reacts to Chelsea links for Kobbie Mainoo

Man United manager Ruben Amorim addressed speculation about Mainoo’s future back in January, making it clear that he wants to keep the club’s top talent – but also hinting at the club’s tricky financial situation.

He told reporters: “Our idea is always to keep the best players and the players we build for this club.But we know the position the club is in at the moment. We will see.

“I really love my players,” Amorim added. “I want to keep them, especially the talented ones. It is a hard moment and I am really happy with Kobbie. He is improving.”

Mainoo has made 25 appearances this season, scoring once and providing one assist.