(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Manchester United will have every right to feel aggrieved should Real Sociedad secure a share of the spoils.

The Red Devils took first blood early on in the second half courtesy of some wonderful team play between Casemiro, Joshua Zirkzee and Alejandro Garnacho.

The latter supplied the final ball into the box, with United’s £36.5m signing just managing to squeeze his shot past Alex Remiro.

In inevitable United fashion, Ruben Amorim’s men blew away all their hard work less than a quarter of an hour later.

United supporters will fairly argue that the referee, Ivan Kruzliak, awarded a soft penalty (with the help of VAR) after Bruno Fernandes’ raised arm caught the ball in mid-air.

However, the visitors have, realistically, had chances to put the game to bed in Basque country.

Rasmus Hojlund’s performance will conflict fans

Andre Onana can rest easy in the visitors’ changing rooms, despite the Premier League outfit having to settle for a 1-1 draw.

The Manchester United goalkeeper was far from being a worry for Ruben Amorim’s side as they came close to clinching a valuable win in the Europa League round of 16.

Rasmus Hojlund’s latest outing, however, is sure to divide opinion across the club. The Danish striker has more or less dined on his European form, which has given him at least some respite from criticism aimed at his performances in England.

Rasmus Højlund has scored 10 goals in his last 10 appearances in European competitions. No striker aged 22 or younger has scored more in that timeframe. Thrives under the lights. ? pic.twitter.com/gR8Q8l6wVs — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) March 6, 2025

However, a somewhat ineffectual showing leading the frontline for United will surely have the United hierarchy questioning the 22-year-old’s long-term future in Manchester.

Sofascore handed Hojlund a 6.6/10 score for his latest showing, a rating that probably should have been a little lower given he failed to record a single shot throughout.

That said, the No.9 did provide some creative output with three key passes supplied on the night. Whether that’s enough to paper over the cracks remains to be seen.

Some sympathy internally at Manchester United

It would be remiss of any commentator to suggest that Rasmus Hojlund is without his supporters inside the club.

Despite ongoing critique of his efforts at Manchester United, the footballer is garnering some sympathy for the pressures he’s facing as the man leading the line.

Whether Sir Jim Ratcliffe, ruthless in his casting out of long-term staff at the club, will see eye to eye with figures inside the club on the matter, however, isn’t clear.

Based on tonight’s goalless showing, it wouldn’t be a shock to see the United part-owner place Hojlund somewhere around the top of the for sale list this summer.