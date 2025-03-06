Newcastle manager Eddie Howe and Arsenal's Mikel Arteta (Photo by Stu Forster, Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in a potential transfer deal for Fiorentina striker Moise Kean this summer after his impressive form in Serie A.

The Italy international has previously flopped in the Premier League, but he looks back to his best this season and is also attracting interest from Arsenal, as CaughtOffside recently revealed.

Kean has an impressive haul of 20 goals and two assists in all competitions this season, and it seems clear he could be an important addition for a number of top clubs eyeing a new striker this summer.

According to Give Me Sport, Newcastle are looking at bringing Kean back to English football, and it perhaps makes sense that the Magpies are looking at a possible new signing up front.

As noted in the report, NUFC face strong interest in star player Alexander Isak ahead of this summer, so Kean could end up being a decent replacement.

Moise Kean transfer: Could he move to Newcastle or Arsenal?

Arsenal could do well to land Kean as well, just in case they miss out on signing Isak, but there’s no doubt that this seems like it could be a bit of a gamble for both clubs involved.

Kean may be performing well in Serie A, but we’ve seen a lot of Premier League flops doing well in Italian football in recent times.

Former Chelsea misfits such as Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Tammy Abraham have all been able to revive their careers in Italy, even though they weren’t really good enough to do it on a regular basis in the English top flight.

It could be that we’ll also see someone like Kean impress in Serie A but struggle once again in the Premier League if he moves back there.

Still, it seems the 25-year-old has done enough to attract attention, so he makes sense as one to watch in the weeks and months ahead.