Benjamin Sesko could replace Alexander Isak (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

​Newcastle United are reportedly proactively scouting potential strikers as contingencies should there be the departure of their star forward, Alexander Isak, this summer.

While the club remains steadfast in their commitment to retain Isak, they have identified Liam Delap, Jonathan David, and Benjamin Sesko as potential replacements, reports Craig Hope of the Daily Mail.​

The 25-year-old Swedish international, has been instrumental for Newcastle since his arrival from Real Sociedad in 2022 for a club-record £63 million.

His remarkable performance includes scoring 22 goals in 31 appearances this season, making him to one of Europe’s elite strikers. His form has attracted interest from top clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal, Liverpool, and Barcelona.

Despite the mounting interest, Newcastle’s Chief Executive, Darren Eales, has unequivocally stated that the club is under no pressure to sell their top talents.

What strikers are Newcastle United looking to sign should Alexander Isak leave?

But it’s not clear what the summer holds and as such, Newcastle’s scouting department has been diligently monitoring emerging talents. Liam Delap, currently with Ipswich Town, has been on their radar due to his potential and impressive performances during the Tractor Boys’ Premier League season.

Also, Jonathan David, the Canadian striker plying his trade at Lille, has garnered attention for his consistent goal-scoring in Ligue 1. Additionally, Sesko of RB Leipzig is considered a promising prospect, while he is expected to leave Germany in the summer.

CaughtOffside revealed today how Manchester United have entered the race for Sesko, while the side are also very keen on Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford. The young shot-stopper is also liked by Newcastle, who have had talks with the player’s agents over a possible switch to St James’ Park.​