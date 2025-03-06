Liverpool’s smash-and-grab win at Parc des Princes was one for the ages.

Harvey Elliott‘s late effort on the 87th minute, mere moments after he’d been substituted onto the pitch, broke PSG hearts (not to mention David Beckham’s), with the Reds securing the spoils at full-time.

Arne Slot put on another management clinic with his changes, as fellow second-half arrival Darwin Nunez (on the 67th minute) supplied the crucial assist.

It was simply all too much for Paul Merson during Sky Sports’ in-studio coverage of the Merseysiders’ latest shock triumph.

Paul Merson gleeful after Harvey Elliott winner

The ex-Gunners star was heard screaming, ‘GOAL! GOAL! WOAH!’ as the ‘unbelievable’ Liverpool midfielder curled a first-time effort into the bottom-left corner beyond Gianluigi Donnarumma.

“It’s unbelievable” 😮 Paul Merson reacts as substitute Harvey Elliott puts Liverpool ahead in the 87th minute against PSG! 🔴 pic.twitter.com/0ECZrV3C5o — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) March 5, 2025

Given the context of PSG’s absolute dominance of the fixture prior to that decisive moment, you could certainly forgive the sudden outburst.

The reigning Ligue 1 champions had a markedly superior share of possession (70.5%), xG and shots, with the visitors struggling to assert any kind of foothold in the French capital.

Liverpool won this game ? pic.twitter.com/NYPF4fkt2e — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) March 5, 2025

A somewhat fortunate victory in Paris for Arne Slot’s men, but a welcome lead to take into the return leg at Anfield on March 11.

Arne Slot shared his verdict on Elliott’s cameo

Week in, week out, the Dutch head coach’s substitutes continue to make an impact on the pitch.

The question for Harvey Elliott, of course, is whether or not he’ll be allowed to showcase his abilities on a more regular basis from kick-off.

“Darwin was in a difficult place after the Villa game but he showed again how important he can be. And Harvey, I asked him if he was quite frustrated with me because he only gets five minutes here or there, again tonight,” Slot told TNT Sports (via BBC Sport).

“It is a compliment to them that they made such an impact, but also to our staff because they have to keep these players going. The players showed up today.”

The 21-year-old Englishman will rightly argue that he’s once again proved his worth. Nonetheless, it’s still a hard pitch to make for more minutes when coming up against the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister.

Neither starting option has done much – beyond a sub-par showing against PSG – to justify being dropped.

Meanwhile, Elliott will have to keep on meeting his head coach’s remarkably high standards in the hopes of breaking into Liverpool’s starting-XI in the near future.