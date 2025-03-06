(Pictures courtesy of TNT Sports)

Manchester United will have a second chance to secure passage into the next round of the Europa League knockouts.

The visitors in Basque Country were denied what would have been, on the balance of play, a fair 1-0 win against Real Sociedad in the first leg of their round of 16 clash.

A perhaps controversial handball decision against skipper Bruno Fernandes saw Imanol Alguacil’s side awarded a second-half penalty, which Mikel Oyarzabal duly converted.

Prior to that, Alejandro Garnacho supplied a wonderful assist for Joshua Zirkzee’s opener on the 57th minute.

Despite the Argentine’s efforts on the pitch, however, Manchester United legend Paul Scholes still found fault with the attacker’s display.

Alejandro Garnacho warned about his work-rate

The 20-year-old was gently dressed down for a ‘lack of energy’ and ‘sulkiness’ during the 1-1 draw in San Sebastian.

“I think where I was a little bit disappointed with Garnacho – his biggest strength is running through, he gives you penetration,” the former England international spoke on TNT Sports’ coverage.

“Sometimes he makes the wrong decision, he creates the wrong finish or he doesn’t give the right ball, but it’s just that lack of energy tonight from him.

“[I saw] a little bit of sulkiness I think. Look, he’ll get better, and he needs to get better because they haven’t really got anything else to call upon, have they?”

To be fair to Scholes, it’s not the first time Garnacho’s attitude has been questioned. The youngster courted criticism for storming off the pitch after being hooked against Ipswich Town in February following Patrick Dorgu’s red card.

"They should win at home, but we say this every time" Paul Scholes isn't too confident in Man United, but still thinks they'll progress in the Europa League ? ?@JulesBreach | ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/uf0pFZxriD — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) March 6, 2025

Maturing years ahead for Manchester United ace

To be fair to the United wide man, Sofascore did award him the second-highest rating (7.4/10) out of first-XI for his performance against La Real.

Garnacho also supplied two key passes on a night in which his performance could hardly be compared to teammate Rasmus Hojlund’s, who was notably ineffectual in front of goal.

Regardless, at 20 years of age, there has to be some allowance for the fact the No.17 still has a lot of growing up to do on and off the pitch.

Application, of course, matters, but Ruben Amorim will also surely have plenty of time for a player who can directly impact a game.