Real Madrid chief keen to sign another Liverpool star as well as Trent Alexander-Arnold

Luis Diaz, Ibrahima Konate and Florentino Perez (Photo by Carl Recine, Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is reportedly very keen on another Liverpool transfer raid along with Reds right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Spanish giants have long had an interest in Alexander-Arnold, but it seems they’re now also seriously looking at Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konate.

That’s according to a report in the Mail, which adds that this could be a growing concern for Liverpool due to the fact that Konate is not thought to be close to signing a new contract.

The France international, who has been a hugely important player for the Merseyside giants in recent years, currently has a deal running until summer 2026.

That could mean there’s the very real risk of Konate leaving on a free if nothing is sorted out soon, or perhaps for a reduced fee this summer.

Liverpool need to get their act together on player contracts

As good as Liverpool have been on the pitch this season, you could argue that they’ve been a bit of a shambles off it.

It’s crazy that a club of this size has allowed three such vital players like Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk to come this close to being out of contract.

For Konate to also be just over a year away from being out of contract as well just screams of negligence from the LFC board.

Arne Slot has proven a superb managerial appointment, but there’s only so much he can do if the club can’t keep its most important players.

It will be interesting to see if this situation can be resolved, or if Liverpool end up losing two crucial players to Real Madrid.

Los Blancos aren’t exactly in urgent need of new defenders, but Konate could prove a fine long-term replacement for Antonio Rudiger, who isn’t getting any younger, while David Alaba has had numerous injury problems in his time at the Bernabeu.