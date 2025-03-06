Victor Lindelof in action for Manchester United (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof is attracting interest from his former club Benfica, as well as four Premier League clubs and three Serie A sides.

CaughtOffside understands that Benfica are keen to bring Lindelof back to the club as he nears the end of his contract, with the Sweden international just a few months away from becoming a free agent.

There have been no talks over a new deal for Lindelof at Old Trafford, and this has also put several other big clubs on alert, including West Ham, Everton, Wolves and Fulham in the Premier League.

“Winning against Arsenal meant winning against BABIES” – which Man United legend insulted the Gunners but revealed “so much respect” for Chelsea?

Elsewhere, Lindelof is also being considered by Italian trio AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus as a potential target for this summer.

Lindelof left Benfica for Man Utd back in the summer of 2017, and he’s now being lined up for a move back to Portugal to replace Nicolas Otamendi in defence.

Victor Lindelof transfer: Manchester United defender surely heading out of Old Trafford

Lindelof has been a reliable servant at United without ever quite establishing himself as an automatic starter in his eight years at the club.

The 30-year-old has shown he could surely be a decent option as a squad player for other top clubs, while he could perhaps also get more playing time for a team lower down in the Premier League table.

Either way, it makes sense that Lindelof is now surely heading out of United, as new manager Ruben Amorim will no doubt be keen to majorly rebuild this squad.

Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro joined MUFC last summer, pushing Lindelof even further down the pecking order, so it isn’t too surprising to see that he’s not been offered a new contract.

It will be interesting to see if Lindelof decides to stay in England or try a new challenge elsewhere.