Report: Ruben Amorim’s potential replacement eyes Man United overhaul with three players earmarked to leave

Former Barcelona head coach Xavi is reportedly continuing to lay down his transfer demands amid growing speculation that he could replace Ruben Amorim as Manchester United’s manager this summer.

The 45-year-old is being tipped as a potential successor to Amorim, whose tenure at Old Trafford has been marked by a disappointing run of form. However, Xavi is said to be making it clear that he would only accept the job if certain conditions are met.

According to a bombshell report from El Nacional, Xavi has already requested the signings of two key players: Frenkie de Jong and Ronald Araujo. At the same time, he has reportedly called for a major overhaul of the current Man United squad, demanding the sales of Alejandro Garnacho, Andre Onana, and Matthijs de Ligt.

The Spanish outlet claims that Xavi is looking to carry out a cleanse of the squad, and has earmarked these three players as expendable. If Man United decide to appoint him, the Spaniard is believed to want to offload these players as part of his restructuring plans.

Both Garnacho and Onana have been the subject of transfer speculation for months now, with rumors linking them to potential exits from the club. On the other hand, De Ligt’s future seemed more secure following his move from Bayern Munich last summer, although Xavi reportedly sees him as part of the squad he is willing to part with.

Xavi looks to reshape Man United team should he be hired by club

Xavi’s proposed changes are part of a broader reshaping of the team, with Man United expected to be active in the transfer market this summer.

Amorim has already hinted that United will need to make sales before making new signings, and it looks increasingly likely that Garnacho, Onana, and De Ligt could be among those who leave.

Alongside these potential departures, Christian Eriksen and Victor Lindelof are also expected to move on when their contracts expire, and there is significant interest from Chelsea in Kobbie Mainoo, who has recently made contract demands.