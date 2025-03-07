“Very unfortunate” – Mikel Arteta gives response to Arsenal transfer blow

Chido Obi Martin and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images, Hayters)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has admitted it was very unfortunate for the club to lose youngsters like Chido Obi Martin and Ayden Heaven to rivals Manchester United.

The Gunners are preparing to take on the Red Devils at Old Trafford in their Premier League clash this weekend, and it could be that we’ll see Chido making an appearance against his old club.

Man Utd will be delighted to have snapped up two exciting young talents like this, and it seems Arteta is aware that it was a blow to lose them.

See below as the Spanish tactician discussed this in his latest press conference, admitting that he wasn’t that involved in the decision and that there’s not often a lot you can do when a player has decided to move on…

?? "I guarantee you, if there's a player in the academy who can help us, he'll be with us." Mikel Arteta says it was "unfortunate" to lose Chido Obi-Martin and Ayden Heaven but insists there's a clear pathway for academy players into Arsenal's first team ??? pic.twitter.com/xZ4rMBvHCJ — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) March 7, 2025

Arteta also wanted to make it clear that there is a pathway to the Arsenal first-team from the academy, as is evident from the rise of both Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly this season.

The two teenagers have quickly established themselves as increasingly important members of Arteta’s squad, even if Chido and Heaven clearly felt they’d be better off looking for playing time elsewhere.

Will Man United youngsters come back to haunt Arsenal?

Arsenal fans will no doubt be worried about what their former players could do when they come up against their club this weekend.

The north London giants have a poor record at Old Trafford, and it would be another blow for them if their old academy graduates came back to haunt them.

Chido is a particularly exciting young talent, having boasted some pretty incredible goal-scoring statistics during his time in the Arsenal youth team.

Doing that at Premier League level is a whole other challenge, but if Chido does get on the pitch, he’s sure to be a threat that Arsenal need to take seriously.