Arsenal could accept €30m to let star go as three transfer targets eyed to replace him

Jakub Kiwior, Gabriel and Declan Rice celebrate (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arsenal could reportedly be ready to accept around €30million to let Jakub Kiwior go this summer as they eye new signings in defence.

According to a report from Just Arsenal, the Gunners are open to letting Kiwior go for the right price, with the Poland international attracting interest from a long list of clubs.

The report names Serie A sides Juventus, AC Milan, Inter Milan, Napoli, Bologna, Atalanta and Fiorentina as being keen on the 25-year-old.

On top of that, La Liga duo Sevilla and Villarreal could also be suitors for Kiwior if he ends up leaving the Emirates Stadium at the end of this season.

Kiwior hasn’t quite managed to establish himself as a regular starter for Arsenal, so it might make sense for all parties if they go their separate ways now.

Arsenal to fund defender signing with Jakub Kiwior sale?

The report from Just Arsenal adds that Kiwior could be replaced by some exciting big names at centre-back.

Bournemouth’s Dean Huijsen, Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi and Ajax’s Jorrel Hato are all mentioned as names on Arsenal’s list of potential targets in that position.

Even if Kiwior has shown moments of real quality at Arsenal, it just doesn’t seem like he’s going to play as much as he wants in north London, so making a change could be ideal.

If AFC can get €30m from selling Kiwior, that could go a long way to funding a big signing to give Mikel Arteta more useful options to choose from at the back.

Huijsen and Hato look like two elite young talents who could one day be good enough to replace someone like Gabriel Magalhaes, while Guehi is already proven in the Premier League.