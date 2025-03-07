Report: Liverpool battling with urgency to beat two CL giants to €50m transfer

Dean Huijsen in action for Bournemouth against Wolves (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly facing competition for the potential summer transfer of talented young Bournemouth centre-back Dean Huijsen.

The 19-year-old has been one of the young players of the season in the Premier League, putting in a number of assured and cultured displays in the Cherries’ defence.

Bournemouth have generally impressed under Andoni Iraola, but Huijsen is undoubtedly one of their stand-out performers and it’s not surprising to see interest in him growing.

The latest from Fichajes is that Liverpool remain keen on Huijsen and that there’s felt to be an urgent need for a signing like him at Anfield, though the Spain Under-21 international also has interest from Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

Dean Huijsen set to spark €50m transfer battle

Atletico are weighing up offering around €50m to land Huijsen from Bournemouth, but Fichajes add that their need is not as urgent as Liverpool’s.

Still, one imagines there will be a big battle to land Huijsen if he is indeed available, with Fabrizio Romano also previously informing CaughtOffside of interest from Chelsea ahead of the summer.

Huijsen makes sense as an ideal long-term replacement for Virgil van Dijk, though, so LFC surely need to make sure they win the race for his signature.

Van Dijk is currently close to becoming a free agent this summer, though even if he signs a new contract he might soon need replacing anyway as he’ll be 34 next season.

Huijsen looks very much like he has it in him to be one of the best defenders in the world for much of the next decade, so this will surely end up being great business for whoever lands him this summer.