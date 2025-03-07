30-year-old West Ham star not preferred by Potter anymore

Graham Potter during West Ham's game vs Leicester (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

West Ham United manager Graham Potter has reportedly decided that left-back Emerson Palmieri is no longer in his first-team plans.

The 30-year-old has been a key player for the Hammers in recent times, having previously struggled for playing time during his time at former club Chelsea.

West Ham ended up signing Palmieri for £15m, and he’s mostly done a decent job in the team, but it seems Potter is looking to rebuild this squad.

The English tactician recently took over from Julen Lopetegui as West Ham manager, and he’s inherited a struggling side that he’ll no doubt look to revamp over the summer.

It seems ditching Emerson is now part of Potter’s plans, according to a report from Claret and Hugh.

Emerson Palmieri to leave in West Ham summer transfer window shake-up?

West Ham could do well to offload Palmieri if they find any suitors, and one imagines there would be a fair few clubs who’d be tempted by the Italy international for the right price.

Still, it will be interesting to see how this saga develops, and how much money WHUFC can bring in for the player, and who they sign to replace him.

West Ham will also surely look to shift a few other players like this in the months ahead, with Potter likely to need some younger talent to build something more positive for the future.

West Ham did to win the Europa Conference League a couple of years ago, but things have gone a little stale since then.

Palmieri has done a good job for the club, but now seems like the right time for both parties to go their separate ways.