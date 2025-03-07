West Ham decide to sell recent signing for £12m

Guido Rodriguez and Alex Iwobi (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

West Ham United have reportedly decided to sell Guido Rodriguez after his lack of impact in his time at the London Stadium.

The Hammers only signed Rodriguez from Real Betis in summer 2024, but it looks like his time in the English capital could be a short one.

According to reports, it’s widely accepted that the 30-year-old has badly struggled to settle in in the Premier League, and he could now move on for just £12m.

Rodriguez shone during his time in La Liga, but it’s just not worked out for him since the move to England, and West Ham would do well to let him go as quickly as possible.

Guido Rodriguez set for speedy West Ham United exit

Various sources now claim West Ham want to offload Rodriguez for £12m, but in a way that looks too expensive for such a poorly-performing player.

The Argentine may well go on to revive his career elsewhere, but there’s no ignoring his hugely disappointing performances in the last six months or so.

WHUFC would perhaps do well to consider a lower fee for Rodriguez if they’re really that keen to get him off their books.

It will be interesting to see where Rodriguez ends up, as it might be hard to find that many interested clubs now following his significant dip in form.

This will certainly go down as one of West Ham’s worst signings of recent history.