Eddie Howe applauds the Newcastle fans (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in a transfer deal for Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford, and he’s open to the move as well.

The talented 22-year-old has impressed a great deal in recent times, both in a spell with Burnley while they were in the Premier League, as well as in the Championship this season.

According to a report from Give Me Sport, Newcastle are one of a number of clubs keen on Trafford, with some mention of Manchester United and Tottenham as possible options for the English shot-stopper as well.

Arsene Wenger gave me an Arsenal shirt after a deal was AGREED – which all-time great’s move to Arsenal fell through at the last minute?

Still, it seems Newcastle are optimistic about their chances as Trafford is said to be keen on the move to St James’ Park, according to the report.

James Trafford transfer could mean the departure of Nick Pope

Give Me Sport’s report goes on to add that the signing of Trafford would likely mean the departure of Nick Pope from the club.

It certainly feels a bit harsh on Pope for NUFC to be targeting another ‘keeper, as he hasn’t put a lot wrong whenever he’s played for Eddie Howe’s side.

Still, Trafford looks like he could be an upgrade, and football is a ruthless business like that, so there can be no room for sentiment if there’s an opportunity to improve.

This is not the first time Newcastle have been keen to try signing Trafford, with Give Me Sport’s report also noting that the player’s price tag has increased.

It previously looked like the Magpies might be able to get a deal done for something in the region of £15-20m, but his price tag has reportedly now gone up to £30m.

Still, that looks like pretty reasonable money for a fine young player who should only keep on improving in the next few years to come.