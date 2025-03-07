Jonathan David is hopeful of a Premier League switch (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

​Lille’s Jonathan David is at the centre of a heated transfer battle as top European clubs vie for his signature this summer – but it’s the Premier League he wants, CaughtOffside understands.

The 25-year-old Canadian international, whose contract with Lille is set to expire in June, has been in great form this season, netting 21 goals and providing ten assists.

And as such, Premier League sides such as Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, and Newcastle United – who are bracing for approaches for Alexander Isak – have all expressed interest in acquiring David, we have been informed.

Arsene Wenger gave me an Arsenal shirt after a deal was AGREED – which all-time great’s move to Arsenal fell through at the last minute?

Despite previous approaches from clubs like Brighton & Hove Albion and West Ham United, David has set his sights on a move to a top-tier Premier League club, with the attacker rejecting them previously.

Even still, as reported elsewhere, the Hammers are back in the race for David as they look to strengthen their attack.

Cash-strapped Barcelona have also entered the fray, expressing interest in David as a potential successor to veteran forward Robert Lewandowski.

More Stories / Latest News Report: Man United join race for top £40m Chelsea transfer target Ruben Amorim calls Mikel Arteta an “inspiration” but aims thinly-veiled dig at Arsenal “On the list” – Ruben Amorim drops exciting selection hint ahead of Man United vs Arsenal clash

Jonathan David transfer: Forward seeks move to the Premier League above all else

CaughtOffside has been told that David’s decision won’t be rushed and he will make his ultimate choice at the end of the season, with his preference leaning towards a top Premier League move. ​

In the meantime, David remains focused on his commitments with Lille, aiming to finish the season on a high note.

Earlier this campaign, he said to French outlet Onze Mondial, he said: “Yes, I will be free at the end of the season. And as for my future, I hope to grow, to become a better player, and to play for the biggest clubs in the world, if I can.

“But first of all, I just want to have fun, never forget that football is fun. I started playing football because I had fun. And even though it has now become my job, you have to remember that I wake up every morning for football, for the pleasure of playing.”