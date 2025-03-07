Report: Man United join race for top £40m Chelsea transfer target

Liam Delap celebrates with his Ipswich teammates (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Manchester United have reportedly been scouting Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap ahead of this summer as they look for new signings up front.

The talented 22-year-old has impressed in the Premier League this season, scoring ten goals and contributing two assists in total for a struggling Ipswich side.

One can only imagine how much more Delap could do with better players around him, and he’s now expected to attract plenty of interest ahead of the summer transfer window.

Arsene Wenger gave me an Arsenal shirt after a deal was AGREED – which all-time great’s move to Arsenal fell through at the last minute?

Man Utd have been scouting Delap, while Chelsea remain the favourites to land the former Manchester City youngster if Ipswich get relegated, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

It has previously been reported that Delap’s price tag could be around £40m by Fichajes.

Where next for Liam Delap as Man Utd and Chelsea linked with transfer?

Delap surely won’t be short of options if he moves this summer, but where would be the best move for him as he prepares for this next step in his career?

The England Under-21 international has previously struggled for playing time at Man City, so he probably won’t want to rush back to playing for a big club if it’s likely to impact his first-team chances.

Delap has shown what he can do when he’s given a key role, as he has been at Ipswich, so would he play much at Old Trafford or Stamford Bridge?

In fairness, both of these clubs need new strikers at the moment, with United surely looking at Delap because they have serious doubts about expensive flop Rasmus Hojlund.

Chelsea, meanwhile, will probably feel they can do better than Nicolas Jackson in that position, having given the Senegal international enough chances now to prove himself.

Delap would probably do well to choose Chelsea as they’re more likely to be able to offer European football, so perhaps it’s not surprising that the Mail’s report names the west Londoners as the favourites for his signature.