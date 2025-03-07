Mohamed Salah and Stan Collymore (Photo by Julian Finney, Lynne Cameron/Getty Images)

Mohamed Salah could be an issue for Liverpool if they try to get a transfer deal done for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak.

That’s the view of former Reds forward Stan Collymore, who believes Isak would surely want to go somewhere where he’s the main man up front.

That wouldn’t be the case for Isak at Liverpool because of Salah’s presence as the team’s main goal-scorer.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside, Collymore made it clear that he’s a big fan of Isak and could see him being a “sensational fit” for Liverpool, but not in the same line up as Salah.

The pundit even suggested that this could be enough of an issue that the Magpies front-man might consider other options if he leaves St James’ Park this summer.

Stan Collymore discusses Alexander Isak to Liverpool transfer rumours

“I think any top club would want Alexander Isak,” Collymore said in his latest CaughtOffside column.

“Isak would be a sensational fit for Liverpool, as they do not have a proper clinical striker. However, there is an argument that he would not fit in as well as other places because he would not be the main man in terms of goalscoring – that would still be Mo Salah.

“He could easily suffer if he moved to Anfield because of this. In a football team, there is typically one dominant goalscorer, and a couple of others weigh in too, but Isak would not want to be the latter.

“I don’t think you get two players that can score 30-35 goals a season if Isak and Salah are paired together. Football does not work like that, and if Isak sees himself as playing second fiddle, he could have doubts.”

He added: “Regardless, I think he stays at Newcastle for at least one more season if they qualify for the Champions League come May, especially as he is already loved there, and he has played around him that get the best out of him.”