Reliable journo drops significant Liverpool contract news in early morning update

Mo Salah will surely have no shortage of suitors should Liverpool opt not to extend his current terms beyond the summer window.

That remains an increasingly real possibility as the end of the 2024/25 season draws ever closer.

The Saudi Pro League, in particular, has been consistently linked with a potential swoop for the Egyptian international.

Al-Hilal, for one, were understood to have been prepared to snap up Salah well ahead of the expiration of his contract.

However, it seems highly unlikely that Liverpool will sanction any such exit before the end of the campaign – certainly not without having first done everything in their power to keep him at Anfield.

Bayern Munich won’t try to sign Mo Salah

Somewhat unreliable Spanish outlet Fichajes (via bulinews.com) claimed that Bayern Munich could swoop for the potential free agent.

Christian Falk, however, was quick to shut this rumour down.

“It’s not true that Bayern would be prepared to swoop for Mo Salah if his contract is allowed to expire at Liverpool,” the Bundesliga insider told CaughtOffside in his exclusive Fact Files column.

“There’s no movement from Bayern Munich for Salah regardless of what happens with his contract. The same also applies to Virgil van Dijk. Many ‘not trues’ with this particular rumour!”

Given the Bavarian giants aren’t currently flush with cash at this point in time, and, as CaughtOffside understands, are keen to reduce their wage bill, this position is understandable.

Salah himself is thought to be currently earning in excess of £350,000-per-week at Liverpool – a wage packet that would put the No.11 second in the list of Bayern’s current earners (behind Harry Kane).

For financial (certainly more than sporting) reasons, it was never an option destined to get off the ground.

Liverpool still want to extend Salah’s contract

For what it’s worth, the Reds remain in talks with their top scorer’s entourage over an extended stay in Merseyside.

There remains a sense of optimism, too, over both parties reaching an agreement, despite the clock ticking down toward the end of the season.

Liverpool want to keep hold of Mo Salah – and why shouldn’t they when the 32-year-old is showing no obvious signs of decline?

Season Games Goal Contributions G/C per minute 2017/18 52 58 71.01 2018/19 52 37 117.35 2019/20 48 36 112.8 2020/21 51 37 112.91 2021/22 51 46 87.26 2022/23 51 46 93.5 2023/24 44 39 80.30 2024/25* 40* 52* 65.30*

* As of March 6

If anything, should Arne Slot build on his efforts at the club in 2024/25, the trajectory of the Egyptian King’s performances should at least carry him through the bulk of the next two campaigns.

It’s just a question of whether all involved can reach an understanding that makes the winger feel valued without compromising the Premier League side’s commitment to sustainability.