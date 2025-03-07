Exclusive: Former Liverpool star highlights Reds ace who got “lucky” against PSG

Stan Collymore and Ibrahima Konate (Photo by Marc Atkins, Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Former Liverpool star Stan Collymore has spoken exclusively to CaughtOffside about the Reds’ win against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League this week.

Harvey Elliott’s goal and a series of stunning saves from Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson gave Arne Slot’s men a priceless 1-0 win away to PSG to make them the clear favourites to progress into the Champions League quarter-finals.

Still, PSG had plenty of chances and can consider themselves unlucky not to have won on the night, with Luis Enrique likely to feel his side aren’t quite out of this tie yet if they can play like that again at Anfield.

On top of that, Ibrahima Konate was very lucky with an incident that could have seen him sent off, according to Collymore.

Ibrahima Konate “lucky” not to see red in Liverpool win at PSG

“I think Konate was lucky not to be sent off. For me, it is a red card, but there were 10 other incidents during the match that you can say that about, and then you’re dealing with hypotheticals,” Collymore said.

“The reality is that on the pitch, the referee decided that it was not a red card. On this incident, I think there has been a bit of an agenda behind it, and it has primarily been driven by the French media.”

Liverpool will probably need to improve for the second leg, and they certainly can’t afford an error like that again from Konate or any of their other key players.

Still, it was also a highly professional victory for LFC and the kind that will only increase the club’s optimism about what they can achieve this season.

Slot’s side are already top of the Premier League table and big favourites to win the title, and they could surely go all the way in Europe as well.