The current expectation is that Liverpool will be particularly keen to bolster the offensive and defensive departments in the upcoming transfer window.

However, it would arguably be remiss of the Merseysiders to ignore the need for potential midfield reinforcements also.

Between Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister, the Reds do have one of the most technical, mobile and dynamic midfield trios in Europe.

However, there are question marks over the level of cover available – particularly as far as the No.6 role is concerned.

That may very well encourage Richard Hughes and the Liverpool recruitment team to cast their gaze to Angelo Stiller in the Bundesliga.

Liverpool are watching Angelo Stiller

Christian Falk reports that Liverpool ‘are interested’ in the VfB Stuttgart midfielder.

If the Reds are prepared to be patient, they could snap up the Barcelona-linked 23-year-old for as little as €36m [£30.2m] in 2026.

Of course, the superior finances available to Arne Slot’s outfit may very well enable the club to pursue an early transfer in the upcoming window.

“It’s true: Liverpool are interested in Angelo Stiller,” the head of football at the BILD Group told CaughtOffside in his exclusive Fact Files column.

“Stiller has a release clause in his contract – valued at €36m – which comes into play in 2026. We heard about interest from Liverpool, so they are watching him. It would be possible to get him in 2026. Of course, if they come in with a big offer this summer, it would also be possible to sign him early.”

Comparisons to Toni Kroos

Stiller is already hitting the mark (or thereabouts) when it comes to age and experience at a senior level.

He’s just 24 senior appearances (126 in total between outings with Bayern Munich, Hoffenheim and Stuttgart) shy of the 150-plus range that pleases Liverpool’s recruitment team.

What will almost certainly be raising Richard Hughes’ eyebrows, however, are comparisons to Real Madrid great Toni Kroos.

Le Parisien journalist Coralie Salle hopped onto X (formerly Twitter) back in January to make the comparison herself, describing Angelo Stiller as ‘the most underrated midfielder on the circuit’.

Je pense vraiment qu'Angelo Stiller est le milieu le plus sous côté du circuit. C'est le métronome de son équipe, il a une palette énorme (excelle dans le jeu court et long), fait énormément de différences avec ses passes. Il me rappelle tellement Toni Kroos dans son style. https://t.co/BZBsJc7vUU — Coralie Salle (@Coraliiie10) January 23, 2025

The reporter referred to the German’s remarkable passing range and vision – comments that resonated on the international stage following his call-up to the international team.

Joshua Kimmich said of his former teammate (as quoted by Bundesliga.com): “Both [Stiller and Aleksandar Pavlovic] have been developed in intense environments.

“It’s clear that Angelo is confident, just like Pavlo. Both are technically strong and have a good passing game, and you can tell with both of them that they want to play football.”

Die Mannschaft manager Julian Nagelsmann went a step further with his praise, appearing to reference the comparisons to retired national legend Toni Kroos.

“In midfield we have to replace two players who have retired: Ilkay Gündogan and Toni Kroos. Angelo Stiller, who performed very well in Stuttgart last season and again now, is the only new addition to the squad.”

Only time will tell whether the Stuttgart holding midfielder can bear the pressure of such lofty expectations.