Manchester United scouted €100m star in PSG vs Liverpool clash

Desire Doue and Ruben Amorim (Photo by Mike Hewitt, Ion Alcoba Beitia/Getty Images)

Manchester United reportedly scouted Paris Saint-Germain winger Desire Doue in the Champions League game against Liverpool in midweek.

According to Stretty News, Man Utd also recently had scouts monitoring Doue in a game against Lille, so it seems clear he’s a player they’re keen to keep an eye on.

Doue joined PSG from Rennes last summer after establishing himself as one of the most exciting young talents in French football, and he’s continued to shine at the Parc des Princes.

Although not always a starter, the 19-year-old has adapted well to the step up to playing for a bigger club, and Stretty News claim PSG now value him at as much as €100m.

That would surely be too expensive for United to pay right now, but it seems he’s clearly someone they have in mind for the future.

Desire Doue transfer would be an exciting addition for Manchester United

Doue looks like he’ll surely go on to have a great career, and he very much fits the bill for what PSG are trying to build these days.

The Ligue 1 giants have moved away from simply signing the game’s biggest superstars, and have increasingly sought to bring in and develop the best young talents in France.

Doue is one of those, so he could be the focal point of their project for many years to come if he fulfils his true potential.

Still, if things don’t work out, then MUFC could do well to keep tabs on Doue as an option for them at some point.

The France Under-21 international could be just what Ruben Amorim needs at the moment, with United struggling in a variety of positions in attack.

Marcus Rashford has gone out on loan after a drop in form, while Alejandro Garnacho hasn’t been that consistent either, so Doue could be just the upgrade the club need.