Revealed: Man United very interested in €20m wonderkid transfer after glowing scout reports

Yusuf Akcicek and Ruben Amorim (Photo by Ahmad Mora, Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Manchester United have a growing interest in the potential transfer of talented young Fenerbahce defender Yusuf Akcicek, sources have informed CaughtOffside.

The 19-year-old has shown himself to be a huge prospect in Turkish football, and it seems inevitable now that he’ll soon land a big move to a major European club.

Man Utd are one of many clubs showing an interest in Akcicek, with Red Devils scouts providing very positive feedback and reports on the player after monitoring him closely in recent times.

On top of that, CaughtOffside have also been told that Akcicek also has admirers in the form of Arsenal, Tottenham, Brighton, Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen, Ajax, Atletico Madrid and Napoli.

Akcicek looks like he has a bright future in the game, and his next move could be a really important decision in his career, so would United really be the best choice?

Manchester United want Yusuf Akcicek, but should he choose an alternative?

We’ve seen how often in recent years that top players move to Old Trafford and go backwards, so Akcicek might do well to keep other avenues open for himself.

Ruben Amorim will no doubt be keen to strengthen with top young players like this, and the Turkey Under-19 international would also be one of the cheaper options on the market with an asking price of just €20m, CaughtOffside understands.

That’s the kind of model MUFC need to be moving towards, but Akcicek might feel that clubs like Arsenal, Spurs or even Brighton would be better for him right now.

Brighton have proven a great stepping stone club for talented youngsters, so Akcicek might do well to develop and gain experience there for a year or two before making another move later.

United will need to be able to convince talents like this to join them, but it’s going to be hard while they’re in this transitional period and experiencing so many poor results.