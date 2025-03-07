Arsenal rival Chelsea for incredible 8 G/A full-back transfer

Maxim De Cuyper and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Mike Hewitt, Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly one of the main clubs eyeing up a potential transfer move for Club Brugge left-back Maxim De Cuyper.

The 24-year-old has been in fine form this season, contributing an impressive total of eight goals and assists from full-back.

De Cuyper certainly seems like the kind of player who would fit in well at Arsenal, where Mikel Arteta has spent big money on refining the full-back positions.

Still, Fichajes also report that the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham could also rival the Gunners for De Cuyper this summer.

It remains to be seen precisely where the Belgium international will end up, but it looks like a potentially intriguing saga to keep an eye on this summer.

Maxim De Cuyper transfer: Do Arsenal really need another left-back?

Arsenal fans might be slightly surprised to see yet another defensive signing being linked with the club when the team’s biggest needs are quite obviously in attack.

Arteta already has Myles Lewis-Skelly, Riccardo Calafiori, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Jakub Kiwior as options at left-back, while Jurrien Timber and Takehiro Tomiyasu can also play there if needed.

Still, one imagines players like Zinchenko and Kiwior might leave in order to play more, so there might be room for someone like De Cuyper to come in as well.

Chelsea, meanwhile, could surely do well to strengthen in that area of their squad, with Marc Cucurella not always looking that convincing there.

The Spaniard has been better this season, but he suffers from inconsistency and can have costly lapses of concentration at key moments.

De Cuyper looks more than good enough to make the step up to a bigger club, so it will be interesting to see if he ends up in the Premier League next season.