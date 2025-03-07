Palace table four year contract to free agent ace

Bright Osayi-Samuel and Oliver Glasner (Photo by Ahmad Mora, Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace have reportedly offered a four year contract to a free agent ahead of a possible summer transfer window swoop.

The player in question is Fenerbahce right-back Bright Osayi-Samuel, whose future is in serious doubt as he approaches the end of his contract with the Turkish giants.

Osayi-Samuel has shone during his time with Fenerbahce, and also has experience of playing in England, having had spells with Blackpool and Queens Park Rangers as a youngster.

According to latest reports, Palace manager Oliver Glasner is now really keen on snapping up the 27-year-old as he becomes available on a free this summer.

The Eagles are already working on this potential signing, and have offered Osayi-Samuel a four-year contract to make the move to Selhurst Park.

Will Crystal Palace snap up Bright Osayi-Samuel on a free transfer?

Palace are yet to receive a concrete answer on whether or not Osayi-Samuel will join them, but they’re clearly trying.

That perhaps suggests they’ve been given reason to believe the player would be open to joining them.

Indeed, a source is quoted as saying it looks like Osayi-Samuel has already decided he won’t be staying with Fenerbahce, and wants to leave Turkey.

“It is unlikely that Osayi-Samuel will stay in Turkey, as Fenerbahce does not seem willing to offer him a salary increase,” an unnamed source told Africa Foot.

“His entourage is already listening to offers, and Crystal Palace have shown real interest. The London club is offering him a four-year contract with an annual salary of €4.5m. The negotiations are still at an early stage, but they are progressing positively.”