“I felt…” – Ruben Amorim speaks out on snubbing Manchester United star once again

Man United players celebrate after scoring against Real Sociedad (Photo by Ion Alcoba Beitia/Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has spoken out on once again deciding to sub Alejandro Garnacho off in a game.

It’s fair to say Amorim and Garnacho have not had the smoothest relationship since the Portuguese tactician took over at Old Trafford.

The Argentine winger has often found himself hooked by Amorim at key points in games, or even left out of the matchday squad altogether.

Arsene Wenger gave me an Arsenal shirt after a deal was AGREED – which all-time great’s move to Arsenal fell through at the last minute?

So far, it’s not led to anything quite as dramatic as we saw with Marcus Rashford, who was totally frozen out by Amorim before being sent out on loan to Aston Villa in the January transfer window.

Still, Amorim once again made the slightly controversial decision to remove Garnacho in yesterday’s game against Real Sociedad.

Speaking about it afterwards, the Red Devils boss made it clear that he felt the 20-year-old looked tired as he was not offering enough defensive work rate.

Ruben Amorim on subbing Alejandro Garnacho

“I felt he (Garnacho) was tired,” Amorim said, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News.

“And you see it because we did a lot of transitions in the second half because sometimes he was late to defend.

“And sometimes he’s in a good position to transition but I felt he was tired to recover and do the same things. I look at the game as a whole and not just in transitions.”

Garnacho can be a superb player for United on his day, but he lacks consistency and there have been some signs of poor attitude from him at times.

Amorim doesn’t seem like the kind of character who’s going to put up with anything like that for long, so it will be interesting to see if Garnacho can turn things around or if this all points towards an inevitable parting of ways at the end of the season.